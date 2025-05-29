Springboro basketball star, UD volleyball standout among 2025 Agonis Club winners

Here’s a list of the award winners:

Bryn Martin: The Springboro High School senior was named the Ohio Division I Player of the Year after she averaged 23 points, 5.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals. She will play at Ohio State next season. For the second straight year, she received the Beno Keiter/Russ Guerra Memorial Award, which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a Dayton-area high school athlete.

Bob Smith: The Northridge High School football coach has spent more than 40 years at the school. He received the Mike Kelly/Don Donoher Coach’s Award.

Lexie Almodovar: As a senior outside hitter with the Dayton Flyers, she helped lead the program to its first Sweet Sixteen appearance. She was named a third-team All-American. She received the Joe Gavin/Joe Quinn Memorial Award, which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a University of Dayton athlete.

JP Peltier: The Chaminade Julienne graduate leads the Wright State baseball team with 39 RBIs and ranked third in the Horizon League with 12 home runs. He received the Dr. Dave Reese Memorial Award, which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a Wright State athlete.

Maddy Westbeld: The Fairmont High School graduate finished her college career at Notre Dame in March and was drafted 16th overall by the Chicago Sky in April. She received the Dave Hall Memorial Award, which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a Dayton-area athlete attending school outside the Dayton area.

Brett Gabbert: He started all 14 games at quarterback for the Miami RedHawks, throwing for 2,921 yards and 21 touchdowns. He received the Bill Gunlock Award, which recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of a Miami University athlete.