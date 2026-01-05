Sports on TV for Jan. 5, 2026: Ohio State men’s basketball hosts Nebraska

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Jan. 5
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Nebraska at Ohio St.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — William & Mary at Charleston Southern
PEACOCK — Oregon at Rutgers
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Southern Cal at Michigan St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Northwestern
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PEACOCK — New York at Detroit
8:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Denver at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
PEACOCK — Golden State at L.A. Clippers
In Other News
1
‘It’s just frustrating’: Bengals season ends in ugly ‘Battle of Ohio’...
2
Myles Garrett gets sack No. 23 to set NFL single-season record
3
Same old ending: Bengals fall to Browns on late field goal, close...
4
Springfield grad Scott Jr. to leave Ohio State, enter transfer portal
5
Burrow: ‘Something’s got to change’ for Bengals to compete for...