Sports on TV for Jan. 22, 2026: Australian Open coverage continues on ESPN2

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, Jan. 22
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Monmouth at Hampton
CW — Campbell at Coll. of Charleston
ESPN2 — South Florida at UAB
FS1 — Wisconsin at Penn St.
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Missouri St. at New Mexico St.
ESPNU — Tennessee St. at SIU-Edwardsville
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Notre Dame
BTN — Michigan at Rutgers
NBC — Iowa at Maryland
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Tennessee
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — South Carolina at Oklahoma
TNT — UConn at Georgetown
TRUTV — UConn at Georgetown
8 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Georgia Tech
BTN — Southern Cal at Michigan St.
PEACOCK — Indiana at Ohio St.
9 p.m.
SECN — Texas at LSU
GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, First Round, Hualalai Golf Club, Kaupulehu, Hawaii
2:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Golden State at Dallas
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Detroit at Minnesota
TENNIS
3 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia
3 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia