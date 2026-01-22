Sports on TV for Jan. 22, 2026: Australian Open coverage continues on ESPN2

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates after defeating Bai Zhuoxuan of China in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Jan. 22

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Monmouth at Hampton

CW — Campbell at Coll. of Charleston

ESPN2 — South Florida at UAB

FS1 — Wisconsin at Penn St.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Missouri St. at New Mexico St.

ESPNU — Tennessee St. at SIU-Edwardsville

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Notre Dame

BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

NBC — Iowa at Maryland

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Tennessee

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — South Carolina at Oklahoma

TNT — UConn at Georgetown

TRUTV — UConn at Georgetown

8 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Georgia Tech

BTN — Southern Cal at Michigan St.

PEACOCK — Indiana at Ohio St.

9 p.m.

SECN — Texas at LSU

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, First Round, Hualalai Golf Club, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

2:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Golden State at Dallas

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at Minnesota

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

