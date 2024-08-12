Sports authored newsletter proof

I grew up Cedarville, a town of a few thousand people you can find about 20 miles east of Dayton (keep going south on Route 72 if you’re going to see the lights at the Clifton Mill).

I assume any time period is good for growing up there, but the 1980s and ‘90s were particularly great because we were always good at football and reveled in that fact.

That shaped my formative years very much, as did the education I received of course (both in the classroom and on the farm. Along with idolizing those football players who wore all red at home and red and white on the road on Friday nights, I learned to love reading and writing.

After becoming curious about combining my love of sports and writing, I took advantage of a high school writing program at the Springfield News-Sun for local high schoolers. I haven’t been able to find the clip in the archives online, but my first story to appear in the SNS was about my Miami Valley Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame football coach, Jim Villinger, and that was a valuable experience.

I did, however, find a clip from the time I was quoted for a story about doing soil judging for our the Cedarville High School Envirothon team, and a picture of the top of my helmet from the 1999 Cedarville-Southeastern game so I’ve got that going for me.

Since coming home in 2016, I have approached my work for my hometown newspaper as if every reader is as proud of the area as I am, and hopefully that is reflected in this newsletter.

In my time before joining the staff at Cox First Media, I always appreciated the uniqueness of a market where we have a large interest in our numerous college and high school teams plus the Reds, Bengals and Buckeyes, so I’m looking forward to adding my own perspective.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Marcus.Hartman@coxinc.com

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

Ohio State kicks off preseason practice

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

(2-3 bullets here)

Chase ‘plan’ involves no practice

Credit: AP Credit: AP

(2-3 bullets here)

Reds don’t do much at trade deadline

Credit: AP Credit: AP

President of baseball operations Nick Krall approached the MLB trade deadline Tuesday with a chance to fortify his disappointing club with more weapons to pursue a playoff spot or trade away pieces with short-term value to push that competitive window another year down the line.

He did neither, a decision that did not land well with some of my colleagues, but I am on board.

They aren’t going to make the playoffs this year because there are too many teams to jump over even if they started playing like the 85-win team they should be.

this year because there are too many teams to jump over even if they started playing like the 85-win team they should be. The bad defense, dumb base-running, lack of accountability and poor pitching management will continue unabated until the end of the season, but the more pieces they lose now, the more will have to be replaced this winter.

High School Football on the horizon

2-3 bullets

What to know

Game of the Day: xxx (best game/games in high school football Friday night

Weekend best bets: xxx (best things in Sports this weekend)

Stat of the day: xxx