Southeastern graduate named NCAC volleyball player of year

Sulfridge helped lead Wittenberg to its 27th NCAC regular-season championship and first since 2022. The Tigers (20-7, 7-0) then won the NCAC tournament for the 28th time, beating John Carroll in straight sets on Saturday at Pam Evans Smith Arena.

Witteberg will play Otterbein in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament on Thursday at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. Wittenberg beat Otterbein 3-2 on Oct. 18 in Springfield.

The winner will play St. Mary’s College of Maryland or Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Friday.

Sulfridge averaged 10.9 assists per set in NCAC play She averaged 0.62 blocks and 1.76 digs per set.

Wittenberg junior right side/middle blocker Kait Colahan and senior outside hitter Kaili Worcester made the NCAC first team.

Sophomore middle blocker Clare O’Malley made the second team. Senior libero Ally White made the third team.

Wittenberg also won the Bridget Sheehan Coaching Staff of the Year honor. Head Coach Evelyn Miller, assistant Coach Tom Supan, volunteer assistants Taylor Campbell and Pat Carus and student assistant Sam Richardson shared the award.