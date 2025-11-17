Southeastern graduate named NCAC volleyball player of year

Tigers will play in NCAA tournament on Thursday
The Wittenberg team celebrates a victory against Juniata on Friday ,Sept. 12, 2025, at Pam Evans Smith Arena in Springfield. Photo courtesy of Wittenberg Athletics

The Wittenberg team celebrates a victory against Juniata on Friday ,Sept. 12, 2025, at Pam Evans Smith Arena in Springfield. Photo courtesy of Wittenberg Athletics
Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

Southeastern High School graduate Mary Sulfridge, a sophomore setter at Wittenberg, won the North Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Year and Setter of the Year awards on Monday.

Sulfridge is the 21st NCAC Player of the Year award winner from Wittenberg and the first since 2017. She’s the first Wittenberg athlete to win the setter award.

Sulfridge helped lead Wittenberg to its 27th NCAC regular-season championship and first since 2022. The Tigers (20-7, 7-0) then won the NCAC tournament for the 28th time, beating John Carroll in straight sets on Saturday at Pam Evans Smith Arena.

Witteberg will play Otterbein in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament on Thursday at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. Wittenberg beat Otterbein 3-2 on Oct. 18 in Springfield.

The winner will play St. Mary’s College of Maryland or Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Friday.

ExploreEARLIER COVERAGE: Wittenberg volleyball ends No. 1 Juniata’s 103-match winning streak

Sulfridge averaged 10.9 assists per set in NCAC play She averaged 0.62 blocks and 1.76 digs per set.

Wittenberg junior right side/middle blocker Kait Colahan and senior outside hitter Kaili Worcester made the NCAC first team.

Sophomore middle blocker Clare O’Malley made the second team. Senior libero Ally White made the third team.

Wittenberg also won the Bridget Sheehan Coaching Staff of the Year honor. Head Coach Evelyn Miller, assistant Coach Tom Supan, volunteer assistants Taylor Campbell and Pat Carus and student assistant Sam Richardson shared the award.

In Other News
1
Rookie Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders struggles in NFL debut: Fans...
2
Ja’Marr Chase facing suspension after supposed spitting scuffle during...
3
‘Bengals fans deserve so much better’: Social media reacts to...
4
Bengals: Playoff hopes fade after Cincinnati’s disappointing loss in...
5
Bengals collapse in Pittsburgh, fall to Steelers 34-12 in crucial AFC...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.