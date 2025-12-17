Sources: Reds beef up bullpen, add lefty reliever Caleb Ferguson

He’s played for five different teams during his seven big league seasons. Ferguson was drafted in the 38th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014, making his big league debut in 2018. He spent five seasons with the Dodgers and was traded to the New York Yankees in 2024. He was traded again later that season to the Houston Astros.

Ferguson has a career record of 24-17 with a 3.66 ERA in 333 appearances.

The deal is expected to be announced after Ferguson passes a physical, according to sources.