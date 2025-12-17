Sources: Reds beef up bullpen, add lefty reliever Caleb Ferguson

The Reds are reportedly adding to their bullpen with the signing of left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Ferguson, a West Jefferson High School graduate, went 5-4 with a 3.58 earned run average and 51 strikeouts last season. He began the season with Pittsburgh and was later traded to the Seattle Mariners, where he went 3-2 with a 3.27 ERA in 22 innings pitched.
He’s played for five different teams during his seven big league seasons. Ferguson was drafted in the 38th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014, making his big league debut in 2018. He spent five seasons with the Dodgers and was traded to the New York Yankees in 2024. He was traded again later that season to the Houston Astros.
Ferguson has a career record of 24-17 with a 3.66 ERA in 333 appearances.
The deal is expected to be announced after Ferguson passes a physical, according to sources.
