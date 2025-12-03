Son of former Bengals wide receiver signs with Ohio State

He is a five-star prospect and the No. 10-overall player in the 247Sports Composite national rankings, and is the highest rated recruit in Ohio State’s signing class.

The son of former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, Sr. was reportedly picking between Ohio State, Oregon and USC. He originally verballed to Ohio State in 2023.

His father was drafted by the Bengals in 2005. In his career he caught 21 touchdown passes and had a career-best 605 yards receiving in 2006. Henry, Sr. died in 2009 at the age of 26.

Henry, Jr. is part of a recruiting class that includes Lebanon tight end Nick Lautar.