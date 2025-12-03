Son of former Bengals wide receiver reportedly will sign with Ohio State

Henry Jr. played at Cincinnati Withrow until moving to Mater Dei High School in California for his junior and senior years.

He is a five-star prospect and the No. 10-overall player in the 247Sports Composite national rankings, and would be the highest rated recruit in Ohio State’s signing class.

The son of former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry Sr. was reportedly picking between Ohio State, Oregon and USC. He originally made a verbal commitment to Ohio State in 2023.

His father was drafted by the Bengals in 2005. In his career he caught 21 touchdown passes and had a career-best 605 yards receiving in 2006. Henry Sr. died in 2009 at the age of 26.

Henry Jr. is expected to be part of an Ohio State recruiting class that includes Lebanon tight end Nick Lautar.