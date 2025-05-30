Softball regional finals rescheduled due to rain

Breaking: Supreme Court lets Trump end protection for 500,000 migrants, including Haitians

Southeastern junior pitcher Reese Wells (center right) celebrates with junior catcher Kaylee Wells after the squad beat Waynesfield-Goshen 12-0 in a Division VII regional semifinal on Wednesday at Northmont High School. The Trojans advance to a regional final for the first time since 2014. They will face Covington, which beat Ansonia 14-3 in Wednesday' second semifinal. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

1 hour ago
Softball regional finals were set to be played throughout Southwest Ohio on Friday, but Mother Nature had other plans.

We will update this story as we get more information, but so far at least three games have been rescheduled from Friday to Saturday while another will go on Saturday as previously planned:

Here is the new schedule for Saturday:

Division IV

Kenton Ridge vs. Newark Licking Valley, Mason High School, Noon

Division V

Springfield Shawnee vs. Baltimore Liberty Union, Centerville High School, 1 p.m.

Division VI

Tri-Village vs. Minster, Bellefontaine High School, Noon (as originally scheduled)

Division VII

Southeastern vs. Covington, Northmont High School, 3 p.m.

