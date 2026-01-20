‘Secret sauce’ continuing to work after 23 editions of Flyin’ to the Hoop

It’s a feeling Horstman has looked forward to experiencing over the course of hosting 23 editions of the annual basketball showcase, which has made its home at Kettering’s Trent Arena.

The 2026 event wrapped up four days of basketball on Monday. It saw 18 games involving 29 teams, including multiple Ohio and national-based schools, take the floor as part of one of the top basketball showcases in the country.

“I never, ever anticipated it turning into the monster in a good way that it has,” Horstman said. “And this year was full of its ups and downs, like every single one is. I honestly think that some of the matchups this year are probably some of the best games that we have had.”

The La Lumiere (Ind.) win against Lakota West in overtime on Sunday was one of the best games in the showcase’s history, according to feedback Horstman said he received from fans in attendance. On Monday, all three local teams — Northridge, Fairmont and Tri-Village — came home winners.

The event’s scheduling philosophy, Horstman said, has been worked out over time. Games pitting two teams from Ohio against one another that do not normally play makes for a fun attraction. Getting two national teams with marquee talent to play one another is also an enjoyable watch. Having one of those teams from outside the state play one of Ohio’s best has become one of the best attractions.

“It’s the secret sauce to have three types of games. ... In the last survey I did a couple of years ago, people really like that,” Horstman said.

Attendance was up across the four-day event, notably Monday seeing an increase throughout the day with several marquee games.

Horstman said he appreciates getting to speak with those who come out each year and appreciates receiving feedback through the surveys he asks fans to send back, which can be found here.

“I always go, ‘what did you like about this year? What did you not like about it? What can we do to improve? I really analyze all of that and what I like to do is say, ‘How can we make this even better?’ and I want to compile all that data to see if there’s little tweaks that we can do.”

Horstman said many of the same volunteers returning each year is a testament to how well the event operates each season. He had a long conversation with Utah Prep head coach Keith Smart, formerly of Indiana University basketball fame, who shared with him his belief the structure and hospitality of Flyin’ to the Hoop is one of the best he has participated in across the country.

“I hear the horror stories at AAU events and others where teams are supposed to play at three and now they become 4:30 and things of that nature, and I really like to keep on schedule,” he said.

This year’s event just concluded, but work will begin immediately for the next one. Horstman said he already has multiple inquiries to consider for teams wanting to participate and will be working with the Nike league officials on which of its teams will take part.

For now, he’s ready to sit back and enjoy another successful event.

“That’s year number 23 in the book,” he said.

Friday’s Results

Game 1

Wasatch Academy (UT) 72, Dream City Christian (AZ) 57

Game 2

Southeastern Prep (FL) 92, Reynoldsburg (OH) 53

Saturday’s Results

Game 3

Dream City Christian (AZ) 75, CATS Academy (MA) 72, OT

Game 4

Wyoming (OH) 60, Wayne (OH) 49

Game 5

Lima Senior (OH) 61, Brunswick (OH) 51

Game 6

Wasatch Academy (UT) 73, Cle. St. Ignatius (OH) 37

Game 7

Southeastern Prep (FL) 69, Christ School (NC) 58

Game 8

Fishers (IN) 55, Centerville (OH) 43

Sunday’s Results

Game 9

CATS Academy (MA) 81, Utah Prep (UT) 71

Game 10

Iowa United (IA) 66, Dream City Christian (AZ) 65

Game 11

Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 46, Cin. Moeller 42

Game 12

La Lumiere 72, Lakota West 71, OT

Game 13

Upper Arlington 49, Alter 46

Monday’s Results

Game 14

Christ School (NC) 78, Iowa United (IA) 58

Game 15

Northridge 58, Margaretta 55

Game 16

Utah Prep (UT) 74, La Lumiere (IN) 69

Game 17

Fairmont 61, Warrensville Heights 57

Game 18

Tri-Village 53, Indian Hill 35

All-Tournament Team

Mateen Cleaves, Jr. , Dream City Christian (AZ) — 16.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.3 apg

Anthony Felesi, Utah Prep (UT) — 17.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.5 apg

Trevon Manhertz, The Christ School (NC) — 19.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.0 apg

CJ Rosser, Southeastern Prep (FL) — 18.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.0 bpg

Keonte Smith, Northridge — 21.0 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 2.0 bpg

Joshua Tyson, Lakota West — 28.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.0 apg