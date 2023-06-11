Rookies De La Cruz, Abbott spark Reds over Cardinals

“I just loved J.R.’s reaction,” Bell said. “He laughed. He didn’t get mad. He might need to put the stop sign away for a while. It seems like he keeps gaining speed as he runs, and that makes it tough for a third base coach.”

De La Cruz maintained he has the most speed among the Reds.

“I am. I’m the fastest man in the world,” he said laughing.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Abbott (2-0). a 24-year-old left-hander who debuted Monday with a win over Milwaukee, allowed five hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings and struck out four. He has pitched 11 2/3 scoreless innings and allowed six hits.

“It’s a good start,” Abbott said. “I’ve got some things to work on. It’s just clicking. If we stay the course, we’ll be all right. I think it’s just go out and have fun, really. There’s a lot of excitement on the team. Just harness and go out and do your job and give 100%.”

Abbott became the first Reds pitcher with 11 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings at the start of his big league career since Amir Garrett’s 12 in 2017. Abbott is the first Reds pitcher to open with consecutive scoreless starts of at least five innings since the mound was moved to its current distance in 1893.

Luke Maile doubled twice with three RBIs and Steer had a sacrifice fly, a two-run double and three RBIs.

Miles Mikolas (4-3) gave up five runs and seven hits in six innings.

“It was not a good outing,” Mikolas said. “I need to be better.”

Maile put Cincinnati ahead with a three-run, two-out double in the second. Stuart Fairchild beat out a grounder to Nolan Arenado at third to keep the inning alive.

“I just put my head down and ran as hard as I could,” Fairchild said. “It appeared he took an extra step back and that’s I needed to make it in.”

Cincinnati opened a 5-0 lead in the third when Matt McLain tripled, Jonathan India was hit by a pitch, De La Cruz singled and Steer hit a sacrifice fly.

Paul Goldschmidt had an RBI double in the seventh, Dylan Carlson hit a two-run homer in the eighth against Kevin Herget and Arenado hit a solo shot in the ninth off Alexis Díaz.

ROSTER MOVES

Reds: Herget was recalled from Triple-A Louisville in his fourth stint with Cincinnati this season. … RHP Joel Kuhnel was optioned to Louisville. ... RHP Michael Mariot agreed to a minor league contract.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: Placed OF Jake Fraley (bruised right wrist contusion) on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday, an injury sustained when hit by a Caleb Ferguson pitch. Fraley has hit .262 with seven homers and 38 RBIs this season. ... OF TJ Friedl (left hamstring strain) was reinstated from the IL and went 0 for 5.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (1-4, 3.92) hasn’t pitched since June 1. He skipped his last scheduled start because of stiffness in his right hip.

Cardinals: Wainwright (2-1, 5.97) takes an 11-17 record into Sunday’s start against the Reds, his only losing record against an opponent he was more than one decision against.