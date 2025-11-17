Rookie Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders struggles in NFL debut: Fans react

Browns fans erupted as Sanders jogged onto the field, forcing multiple offensive linemen to signal the crowd to quiet down so they could hear the play. Fans and media alike throughout Northeast Ohio have called for the rookie to play over the last several weeks.

Sanders showed early promise, completing his first two throws, but the afternoon unraveled from there. He finished 4-of-16 for 47 yards with an interception, took two sacks, and posted a 13.5 passer rating. He added 16 rushing yards on three scrambles as Baltimore stormed back to secure a 23–16 win.

While Shedeur Sanders struggled mightily in his NFL debut today, this throw was more impressive than any Dillon Gabriel has made all year, and reason enough for the #Browns to start Sanders the rest of the year. pic.twitter.com/M2UujvIYwN — Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) November 17, 2025

The reaction online spanned the spectrum of support to insults:

Has to be the biggest standing ovation for a 3rd string QB in history

12 GONNA PROVE EM WRONG

OMG OMG IT’S HAPPENINGGGGG ⌚️⌚️⌚️⌚️⌚️⌚️⌚️⌚️⌚️⌚️⌚️⌚️⌚️⌚️⌚️

Shadeur Sanders debuts in the NFL only to throw an interception. You can’t make this up Cleveland Browns: 😂🤦‍♂️

Shedour Sanders not it.

Quote of the day, from Jason Lloyd of The Athletic: “The absurd, unhinged discourse of the past six months that the Browns were setting Shedeur Sanders up to fail was put to rest over the final 30 minutes Sunday when Sanders fell down every flight of stairs in his NFL debut.”

Shedeur Sanders in his NFL debut: 4 of 16, 47 yards, 1 interception, 2 sacks, 0 points scored as offense ‼️

Shedeur Sanders is a rookie who has never started an NFL game. He could have played better, absolutely, but to say this is open and shut on his ability to play in the NFL is crazy.

I believe in Shedeur, and I believe the players will rally around him. Greatness always rises from gutters, and I know Shedeur will too.

“I don’t think I played good at all,” Sanders said to media. “They gave me an opportunity. I didn’t do up to my expectations to get us a win. I have to take it on the chin.”

Part of the challenge was limited preparation, according to an article on heavy.com. Head coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledged recently that Sanders hadn’t been getting work with the first-team offense — Gabriel needed those reps as QB1. That lack of rhythm showed on Sunday.

According to an article on nytimes.com, Stefanski was asked post-game whether Sanders’ cameo might spark a quarterback change heading into next week’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. The coach shut that down quickly, saying Gabriel will start if he clears concussion protocol.

Sanders started the season buried in the depth charts as third string behind Gabriel, taking the No. 2 position after the Cincinnati Bengals acquired the Browns starter and veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. Sanders’ bold commentary and what many deemed as “arrogant antics” was a consistent media draw throughout the season.