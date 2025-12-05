Richard Kidd Classic returns to Centerville High School for fourth time Sunday

For the fourth straight year, Centerville High School will host the Richard Kidd Classic on Sunday.
The event will honor a late Chaminade Julienne basketball assistant coach. Kidd died at 56 in January 2022.
Four boys basketball games will be held Sunday:
• 3 p.m. — Pickerington Central vs. Northmont.
• 4:45 p.m. — Tri-Village vs. Stivers.
• 6:30 p.m. — Alter vs. Maysville.
• 8:15 p.m. — Dunbar vs. Chaminade Julienne.
All proceeds from ticket sales will raise money for graduating Dayton-area seniors who plan to play college basketball in lower divisions where scholarships aren’t available or to walk-ons in scholarship programs.
