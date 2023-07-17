Reports: Reds to promote one of their top prospects

The Cincinnati Reds will promote Christian Encarnacion-Strand, their fourth-ranked prospect still in the minor leagues, according to multiple reports Sunday night.

The news was first reported by Robert Murray, of FanSided.com.

Encarnacion-Strand could make his debut as early as Monday when the Reds play the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park.

Encarnacion-Strand, 23, hit .331 with 20 home runs and 62 RBIs in 67 games with the Triple-A Louisville Bats. He has played 41 games at first base and 18 at third. He has also started eight games as the designated hitter, one game in left field and one in right.

The Twins drafted Encarnacion-Strand in the fourth round in 2021 out of Oklahoma State. He’s from Walnut Creek, Calif. The Reds acquired him, along with Spencer Steer and Steven Hajjar, in August 2022 in the trade that sent Tyler Mahle to Minnesota.

In a ranking of Reds prospects by MLB.com, Encarnacion-Strand ranked fifth behind Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo, Cam Collier and Andrew Abbott, who joined the Reds in May.

Encarnaction-Strand will be the 12th player to make his big-league debut for the Reds this season. That group includes Abbott and two everyday starters: Matt McLain; and Elly De La Cruz.

The Reds (50-44) lost 4-3 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. With four losses in a row, they have fallen four games back in the National League Central Division.