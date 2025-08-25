Reports: Bengals, Hendrickson agree to raise for 2025

The three-time Pro Bowler skipped the entire offseason workout program, arrived five days late for training camp and refused to participate while awaiting what he originally hoped would be a contract extension.

According to reports, when it became clear the parties were not going to reach an agreement on guarantees, they shifted gears and negotiated a new way to get Hendrickson on the field.

Hendrickson was fined $50,000 a day for each practice he missed at the start of training camp, but upon his arrival, he watched from the sidelines each day, providing instruction to young players like rookie Shemar Stewart, and attended meetings.

Hendrickson had made clear he doesn’t need to be the highest-paid edge rusher to be happy, but long-term security for his family and guarantees were a priority. He said in May he did not plan to play on his original deal worth $16.2 million.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin had acknowledged multiple times that Hendrickson had earned a raise and extension, but while they recently came to an agreement on years and salary for that, the guaranteed money was a sticking point.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Now Hendrickson at least gets the raise to put him closer to the top of the salary chart among edge rushers for this year, and he will be free to find a new deal elsewhere or try again with the Bengals in 2026. He is coming off back-to-back 17.5 sack seasons and will have a chance to prove himself on a defense that badly needs to improve its pass rush this season.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, after the second preseason game in Washington, had said he wasn’t worried about whether Hendrickson would play this season for Cincinnati, after there also were reports of trades being discussed. Burrow noted that this is the time, right before the start of the season, when things tend to come to a head and deals get done.

Hendrickson was just the latest contract distraction for the Bengals, who have had similar situations over the last several years. Last summer, Ja’Marr Chase attended training camp but didn’t practice until about 10 days before the start of the season and ended up the league’s top receiver and a triple crown winner to earn a monster contract this offseason.

Tee Higgins didn’t sign his franchise tag last year until after the offseason workout program ended and reported on time for training camp, played the season on that deal and earned a new long-term contract in March.

In 2023, Burrow missed significant time with a calf injury and concerns over his contract negotiations lingered all the way up to the start of the season. He signed as the season opener kicked off that Thursday night before the Bengals headed to Cleveland for their first game.