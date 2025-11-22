Report: Bengals won’t activate Burrow ahead of Sunday’s game against New England

Burrow is well ahead of schedule in terms of the initial projections for his timeline to return from Sept. 19 turf toe surgery, but the Bengals are cautious of rushing him back to quickly. They have until Dec. 1 to activate him to the roster before his season would officially be over.

Burrow was limited Friday, after being full-go Wednesday and Thursday, so that both he and quarterback Joe Flacco could each get first-team reps.

Cincinnati has a quick turnaround to its next game with the Bengals playing on Thanksgiving at Baltimore.

Flacco, acquired from Cleveland in Week 6, will likely make his sixth start of the season against New England. With the veteran at the helm, the Bengals offense had been one of the best in the league over the last six weeks, averaging 385.6 yards and 28.6 points per game.

Contributing writer Laurel Pfahler contributed to this report.