Reds will play Red Sox on Opening Day for first time in 2026

This will be the earliest the Reds have ever played their first game. They started on March 27 this season and March 28 in 2024 and 2019. Those were the earliest dates in March the Reds had opened the season.

The Reds will open the season with an interleague series for the fourth time. They played the Los Angeles Angels in 2013, the Detroit Tigers in 2020 and the Cleveland Guardians in 2022.

The Reds start the season with three games against the Red Sox and then three games at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Reds are 7-19 against the Red Sox in interleague play since 2005 and 3-10 at Great American Ball Park.