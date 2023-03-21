Reds starter Lodolo looks ready for season in second-to-last spring start

The Reds named Hunter Greene the Opening Day starter earlier this month. Lodolo should get the ball soon after in the first series. He was 4-7 with a 3.66 ERA last season. He pitched his best at the end of the season. He was 1-2 with a 2.48 ERA in his last six starts.

Of the returning starters, no one has pitched better this spring than Lodolo. Greene is 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA in four starts. Graham Ashcraft is 2-1 with a 3.97 ERA in four starts.

The Reds still need to settle on two more starters in the rotation. Luke Weaver has a 11.12 ERA in three starts but has not pitched since March 8 because of forearm soreness and may not be ready to start the season. Brandon Williamson has also made three starts and has a 6.55 ERA. Chase Anderson (5.40 ERA), Luis Cessa (4.50) and Connor Overton (14.85) all have made two starts as they compete for jobs.

In the game Monday, Lodolo escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fourth with a strikeout and flyout.

“I knew exactly what I needed to fix,” Lodolo said. “I’ve been fighting it all day. But other than that, I wasn’t missing by that much. It was good to slow things down and made a good pitch there on 3-2 to get two outs.”

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

Padres vs. Reds, 9:05 p.m., Bally Sports Ohio, 700