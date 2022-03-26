springfield-news-sun logo
X

Reds sign Pham to boost an outfield now minus 2 All-Stars

San Diego Padres' Tommy Pham watches his solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Denver. Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell said Saturday, March 26, 2022, that newly-signed outfielder Tommy Pham “will be a big part of our lineup.” AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Credit: David Zalubowski

caption arrowCaption
San Diego Padres' Tommy Pham watches his solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Denver. Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell said Saturday, March 26, 2022, that newly-signed outfielder Tommy Pham “will be a big part of our lineup.” AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: David Zalubowski

Sports
By Associated Press
1 hour ago

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Cincinnati Reds signed free agent outfielder Tommy Pham on Saturday, trying to boost a spot where a pair of All-Stars no longer play.

Nick Castellanos signed this month with Philadelphia as a free agent and left fielder Jesse Winker was traded to Seattle.

Reds manager David Bell said Pham “will be a big part of our lineup.” Pham gives Cincinnati a right-handed hitting outfielder who can hit left-handed pitching.

“He’s going to play a lot,” Bell said. “He is going to play left field. He’s another guy because of the DH will be part of that mix. Tommy Pham is an all-around player. We do have the DH this year so, again it just opens up that rotation.”

The 34-year-old Pham is expected to add speed and power to the Reds’ lineup in the outfield with Nick Senzel in center and Tyler Naquin in right.

Pham is an eight-year veteran, spending the last two with the San Diego Padres. He hit .229 last year with 24 doubles, 15 homers, 49 RBIs, 74 runs and 14 stolen bases.

Pham is a career .265 hitter with 97 homers and 300 RBIs. His best season was 2017, when he hit .306 with 23 homers and 73 batted in for the St. Louis Cardinals.

In Other News
1
Dayton hires Wittenberg’s Williams-Jeter as women’s basketball coach
2
NCAA Tournament: OSU edged by Texas in Sweet 16
3
Veteran Ohio State defensive linemen looking to make most of time they...
4
First two weeks of high school football playoffs to be played on Friday...
5
Overhauled offensive line has Bengals thinking bigger

About the Author

Associated Press
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top