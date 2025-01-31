Reds sign former All-Star outfielder to one-year deal

Hays made the American League All-Star team as the starting center fielder in 2023 with the Orioles. He hit .275 with 16 home runs and 67 RBIs that season.

Hays spent seven seasons with the Orioles after making his big-league debut in 2017. The Orioles drafted him in the third round in 2016 out of Jacksonville University. They traded him to the Phillies last July.

The signing came one day after the Reds acquired another former All-Star, left-handed pitcher Taylor Rogers, from the San Francisco Giants in a trade Wednesday.

In a corresponding move Wednesday, the Reds designated for assignment right-handed pitcher Casey Legumina.