Reds sign former All-Star outfielder to one-year deal

Austin Hays finished last season with the Phillies but spent the majority of his career with the Orioles
Philadelphia Phillies' Austin Hays makes his way through the dugout with Kyle Schwarber after scoring against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning in a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies' Austin Hays makes his way through the dugout with Kyle Schwarber after scoring against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning in a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Sports
By
Jan 31, 2025
X

The Cincinnati Reds made another move Thursday, 13 days before pitchers and catchers report to spring training, signing free agent outfielder Austin Hays to a one-year contract.

Hays, 29, hit .255 with five home runs and 20 RBIs in 58 games last season with the Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies. He spent the majority of his time in left field last season but made three appearances in right field.

Hays made the American League All-Star team as the starting center fielder in 2023 with the Orioles. He hit .275 with 16 home runs and 67 RBIs that season.

Hays spent seven seasons with the Orioles after making his big-league debut in 2017. The Orioles drafted him in the third round in 2016 out of Jacksonville University. They traded him to the Phillies last July.

The signing came one day after the Reds acquired another former All-Star, left-handed pitcher Taylor Rogers, from the San Francisco Giants in a trade Wednesday.

In a corresponding move Wednesday, the Reds designated for assignment right-handed pitcher Casey Legumina.

In Other News
1
What’s next for Aaron Scott Jr. at Ohio State? ‘We expect big things...
2
Can Ohio State repeat as national champions? 6 factors to consider
3
Ohio State quality control coach placed on leave amid university...
4
Former Springfield coach to be inducted into Ohio Basketball Hall of...
5
Ohio State athletics lost nearly $38 million in 2024

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.