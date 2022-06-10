Reds promote rookie to take Stephenson’s place on roster

Okey, a second-round pick in the 2016 draft, takes the place of Tyler Stephenson, who was placed on the 10-day injured after breaking his right thumb Thursday when he was hit by a foul ball.

Stephenson, the Reds’ leading hitter with a .305 batting average, is expected to miss four to six weeks. He brings the number of injured list stints for the Reds to 28 this season. The Reds’ catchers are now Okey and Aramis Garcia, who’s hitting .169 in 26 games.