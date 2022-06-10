Reds promote rookie to take Stephenson’s place on roster

The Cincinnati Reds promoted catcher Chris Okey from Triple-A Louisville on Friday.
Okey, a second-round pick in the 2016 draft, takes the place of Tyler Stephenson, who was placed on the 10-day injured after breaking his right thumb Thursday when he was hit by a foul ball.
Stephenson, the Reds’ leading hitter with a .305 batting average, is expected to miss four to six weeks. He brings the number of injured list stints for the Reds to 28 this season. The Reds’ catchers are now Okey and Aramis Garcia, who’s hitting .169 in 26 games.
When he plays for the Reds, Okey, 27, will be the eighth player to make his big-league debut for the Reds this season. Okey played three seasons at Clemson and played in Billings, Mont., and for the Dayton Dragons in 2016, his first season in pro baseball. He climbed to Double-A Pensacola in 2018 and reached Triple-A in 2019.
Okey hit .237 in 71 games last season for the Louisville Bats and .265 in 24 games this season.
The Reds (20-37) lost 5-4 to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday at Great American Ball Park and go on the road this weekend for three games against the St. Louis Cardinals.
