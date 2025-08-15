Reds: Plan to improve the defense is paying off so far

“We all agree that we want to be the best we can be defensively knowing that you’ve got to score some runs,” Reds manager Terry Francona said. “We’ve all been stuck at times where you’re chasing offense. When you do that to the detriment of your defense, it doesn’t usually end up the way you want it to.”

Center fielder TJ Friedl was banged up for most of the 2024 season, and second baseman Matt McLain missed all of it with a shoulder injury. This year, they’ve been two of the best defenders at their positions.

McLain’s arm on double plays has been one of the cornerstone’s for the entire team’s success defensively, and Friedl’s range in center field has been a difference maker.

Spencer Steer has gotten much more comfortable at first base and developed into a standout corner infielder. Francona has made a point throughout the season to highlight key defensive plays from Steer, who has good range at first base as well as great hands on scoops.

New Reds third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes was the big addition at the deadline, and his Gold Glove defense has been as advertised.

“He’s one of the best defenders in the game,” Reds outfielder Austin Hays said. “It’s a huge pickup for us. Our team definitely got better.”

Hayes has had plenty of highlights with the Reds, including a diving stop into foul territory that turned into a groundout last Tuesday. That play ended up on SportsCenter as a highlight. He has also proven to be adept charging soft ground balls, and his consistent throwing has also been a big difference for the Reds at that position.

“Being ready to make that type of (big) play in a big moment is what I always strive for,” Hayes said. “A lot of it, more now as I’ve gotten older, is just paying attention to the details and putting in the same amount of effort as I do in the batting cage whenever I’m taking ground balls. That’s the same stuff I did when I was a little kid.”

Because the Reds added Hayes, they were able to move Noelvi Marte from third base to right field. The Reds have lacked strong arms in the outfield over the last few years, but now Marte gives them an impact option in right field. He has delivered two highlights throws to the plate for putouts over the last week, including one on Tuesday that led to a huge celebration where his teammates mobbed him and Marte pounded his chest.

Even though Marte hasn’t even been training in the outfield for a month, he has impressed in right field.

“He’s really comfortable there,” Francona said. “He’s working hard. He’s enjoying it. He’s learning quickly. I don’t think he looks like an infielder out there.”