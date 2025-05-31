Reds: New addition Garrett Hampson adds to the team’s versatility

It was clear that the Reds needed a more well-rounded bench.

Three days later, they signed veteran Garrett Hampson and added him to the big league roster.

“We’re trying to have a more usable bench,” Francona said.

Benson wasn’t able to pinch-hit for Espinal in that game in Pittsburgh because without Lux available, the Reds didn’t have an infielder on their bench who could step in at third base for the bottom of the ninth inning. Espinal grounded into a double play.

If Hampson were on the team that day, Benson could have pinch-hit for Benson and then Hampson could have filled in at third base.

“He plays all the positions,” Francona said. “He can run. It can allow us to do a few more things later in the game.”

Hampson will not make the Reds’ lineup any more consistent. He doesn’t hit for power and is a career .239 hitter. He hit .167 in very limited playing time with the Arizona Diamondbacks before a top prospect took his roster spot and Hampson was released.

Still, there’s some value in what Hampson brings to the table. In 2024, he had a role on a Kansas Royals team that advanced in the postseason. Hampson joins a Reds team that was desperate for a backup infielder.

“It’s valuable for a manager to be able to plug me in and out of different positions,” Hampson said. “I really take pride in that part of my game.”

Hampson can play any infield or outfield position, and he has appeared at every position but catcher during his eight-year big league career. His versatility has already helped Francona.

Last Monday, Francona wanted to give Espinal a day off and slotted Hampson in at third base. But then, before game time, Francona decided that it was best for Elly De La Cruz to DH that day against the Kansas City Royals. So Francona moved Hampson to shortstop, Lux to third and De La Cruz to DH. Without Hampson, the Reds wouldn’t have been able to give Espinal that off day.

The Reds have four injured infielders in Noelvi Marte, Jeimer Candelario, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Tyler Callihan. If Hampson were in the Reds’ organization all season, he likely would have started the year battling for playing time in Louisville. But because of all the injuries the Reds have suffered, that’s where they’re at on the depth chart right now.

The Triple-A Louisville Bats have a very weak outfield, and there wasn’t a reliable option already in the farm system to call up to give the Reds that depth.

As the Reds needed infield help, the 30-year-old Hampson saw a good fit.

“I’m really excited about this opportunity,” Hampson said. “There are a lot of good players in this locker room. I’m excited to get here.”