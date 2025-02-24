Reds manager Francona wants veteran players to ignore ABS test run. ‘It just muddies the waters’

“Why work on a strategy we’re not going to use?” Francona said. “It just muddies the waters.”

The computerized system is being tested during major league spring training exhibition games after four years of experiments in the minors. Starting last year, MLB focused testing on a challenge system in which the human umpire makes each original call. Data from the spring training test could cause MLB to make alterations to the system for Triple-A games this year.

Francona sounds more interested in preparing the Reds for the season — his first as their manager — than helping add more data in an ABS test run.

“I don’t want to make a farce of anything, but we’re here getting ready for a season and that’s not helping us get ready,” he said.

Elly De La Cruz hit two home runs to lift the Reds past the Cleveland Guardians, 6-3, in Saturday’s spring training opener.