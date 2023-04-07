Reds manager Bell misses game with minor medical procedure

PHILADELPHIA — Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell missed Friday’s game because of an undisclosed minor medical procedure.
Bench coach Freddie Benavides was the acting manager against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Benavides has been Bell’s bench coach for five seasons. The Reds are 3-2 and were scheduled to have an off day until Thursday’s game was rained out.
Bell was expected to return to the bench for Saturday’s game.
In Other News
1
Recruiting roundup: Springfield star sees Ohio State; West Virginia and...
2
Bengals’ Mixon again faces charges over accusations he waved gun at...
3
Ohio State football: Hartford ‘officially’ becomes member of team
4
Former Belmont center enters transfer portal after one season at LSU
5
Ohio State Buckeyes: Henderson feeling more like himself this spring
About the Author