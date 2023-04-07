BreakingNews
Springfield man indicted in connection with 2022 murder of high school student
X

Reds manager Bell misses game with minor medical procedure

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By Associated Press
11 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA — Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell missed Friday’s game because of an undisclosed minor medical procedure.

Bench coach Freddie Benavides was the acting manager against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Benavides has been Bell’s bench coach for five seasons. The Reds are 3-2 and were scheduled to have an off day until Thursday’s game was rained out.

Bell was expected to return to the bench for Saturday’s game.

In Other News
1
Recruiting roundup: Springfield star sees Ohio State; West Virginia and...
2
Bengals’ Mixon again faces charges over accusations he waved gun at...
3
Ohio State football: Hartford ‘officially’ becomes member of team
4
Former Belmont center enters transfer portal after one season at LSU
5
Ohio State Buckeyes: Henderson feeling more like himself this spring

About the Author

Associated Press
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top