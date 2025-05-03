Reds: Improved defense key when ‘every run matters’ in low-scoring games

Entering this weekend’s series against the Nationals, the Reds had the eighth-best defensive efficiency rating in MLB. Shortstop Elly De La Cruz and third baseman Noelvi Marte are still prone to make an error now and then, but they also make spectacular plays and showcase their standout range as often as anybody on the team.

Watch any Reds game, and you’ll likely see a starting pitcher jumping in the air or pumping his fist to celebrate a key defensive play.

“That type of stuff is contagious,” Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez said. “We had a lot of injuries last year. (Friedl) was out, and he has made phenomenal plays this year. Matt was hurt last year… He’s able to turn real quick double plays. We’re playing good defense.”

The improved team defense starts behind the plate with new catcher Jose Trevino. In 2022, he won the Platinum Glove Award as the best defender in MLB, and he’s known around the league as one of the best defenders at his position.

After just about every Reds win, the starting pitcher credits Trevino for his work behind the scenes. Reds manager Terry Francona has empowered Trevino to step into a leadership role in his first month with the Reds.

“When a teammate — especially one who has just played in the World Series and has his defensive reputation — when he talks, people are going to listen,” Francona said. “I could tell a player that the same way, but if you do it too much, you’re considered overcoaching or panicking. When a teammate does it, you’re being a great teammate.”

The biggest specific position where the Reds’ overall defense has improved is at second base. Jonathan India struggled there in the field last season, and he’s now playing third base and left field in Kansas City.

Matt McLain, who missed the entire 2024 season with a shoulder injury, gives the Reds an elite defender at second base. He’s one of the smoothest double play turners in the game, and he has great range plus a strong arm.

Even though McLain is struggling at the plate, the Reds haven’t put much thought into taking him out of the lineup because of the consistent value he provides on defense.

Because of McLain’s spectacular range, the Reds are shifting McLain more toward the middle of the field against right-handed hitters than any team in the league is with their second baseman.

“We’ll put Matt at the max spot that he can be,” said Reds bench coach Freddie Benavides, who also coaches the infielders. “Our analytics department is doing great, and our defense is making plays.”

Center fielder TJ Friedl is also much healthier than he was last year, and the difference is showing in highlight plays on the run as well as diving catches.

A hamstring injury zapped Friedl of his top-end speed in 2024, and he made significant changes to his workout and pregame routine to get that speed back in 2025.

“The legs feel great,” Friedl said. “I’ve been on a good running program to make sure I’m staying on top of that and not much time goes between extended sprints. My body feels really good.”

When Friedl was out due to various injuries last season, his replacements didn’t have the combination of speed, baseball IQ and consistency that Friedl brings to the table.

Francona uses the word “ “dependable” to describe Friedl’s defense.

“That’s a good word for a center fielder,” Francona said. “I’m not just saying that. When you hit it in that direction, you need the out. I feel that way (about Friedl).”

Marte has changed his grip and throwing mechanics and earned the trust of the coaching staff after some throwing issues led to him spending some time at designated hitter back in 2024.

Marte’s focus in the field is also making a big difference this season with the routine plays that he gets.

In his first start of 2025, Marte turned heads with a play that he made at third base.

“There was a play he made late in the game down the line,” Benavides said. “He fired a ball across the field to save a run. It was awesome to see that. You could see his confidence starting to come back.”

That game became a springboard for Marte, who’s now the Reds’ every day third baseman.

“I thank God because he helped me come back and feel myself,” Marte said via interpreter Tomas Vera. “Doing what I’m doing right now, I’m confident in myself.”

De La Cruz leads baseball with seven errors this season, but his overall impact at shortstop has been a net positive. He has never been better at ranging into the outfield or leaping up for an acrobatic catch.

The biggest question mark around the Reds right now surrounds an offense that’s missing several key pieces. When the offense goes cold, there isn’t much margin for error.

The improved defense goes a long way in those low-scoring games.

“All of those little things matter,” Reds left fielder Gavin Lux said. “Every run matters.”