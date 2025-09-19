Reds: Hunter Greene throws complete game shutout in win over Cubs

Greene responded, stranded the runner and went on to pitch the first complete game shutout of his big league career. The Reds beat the Chicago Cubs, 2-0, and the Reds are two games behind the New York Mets for the final wild card spot.

“He earned the right to try to finish that game,” said Reds manager Terry Francona. “He stayed in his delivery, and he didn’t start overthrowing. Sometimes, they get a little overamped. He was still commanding it. He stayed in his delivery the entire time.”

In his previous start, Greene had one of the worst outings of his big league career. Facing the Athletics, Greene allowed five runs in 2 ⅓ innings. He chalked that game up to feeling out of sorts, but Greene still felt good about how his pitches looked as he entered the stretch run.

He was proven right on Thursday against the Cubs.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

“There are a lot of ups and downs and failures in this sport,” Greene said. “I’ve been able to overcome a lot of those over the years. It was another one that I knew I’d be able to overcome.”

This start carried as much pressure as any game that Greene has ever pitched in. He hasn’t been a part of much meaningful September baseball, and he also had the smallest of leads to work with as he faced a very dangerous Chicago Cubs lineup.

He never wavered, overpowering Cubs hitters with his fastball and filling up the strike zone all game.

“He was locked in the whole game,” Francona said.

Down the stretch of the game, Greene’s mind flashed back to a start in San Francisco that took place back in April. In that game, he carried a complete game shutout into the ninth inning but slipped up and allowed a hit and a walk before Francona pulled him.

“San Francisco flashed through my mind,” Greene said on Thursday. “I was telling myself. This is my game. I told Tito the next game I pitch into that situation, I wanted to finish it. I’m glad I was not just able to show myself that but also Tito and the team.”

He benefited from an RBI double by outfielder Will Benson in the bottom of the fourth inning. A month and a day ago, Benson was in Triple-A. He didn’t get a shot to play every day until this week, and he has been the Reds’ hottest hitter during that stretch. Benson’s double proved to be the game-winning hit on Thursday, and he’s staying level headed during a critical stretch of the season for the Reds.

“I was hoping this moment would come,” Benson said. “It’s a blessing. You stay patient. When you’re blessed with an opportunity, you give it everything you have.”

NEXT GAME