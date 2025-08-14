Reds: Hunter Greene embraces the pressure as he returns from the injured list

The end result was six shutout innings as Greene led the way toward an 8-0 win for the Reds over the Philadelphia Phillies.

“We know what he is when he’s healthy,” Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson said. “When he’s healthy and he’s going, he’s one of the best pitchers in the league. With how much guys have stepped up and you add him in the mix, I like where we’re at.”

The last four months have been challenging for the Reds’ Opening Day starter.

In early May, he exited a start in Atlanta with a groin injury that turned out to be a Grade 1 groin strain. He missed two weeks, returned from the injured list, made three starts and then exited a game in early June because he was still feeling the impact of that groin injury.

While a follow-up MRI showed no new injury, Greene went to the team’s spring training complex in Arizona to go through a plan that could put the injury behind him.

“He really wanted to be 100% so he could be the pitcher (he can be),” manager Terry Francona said. “We’ve had a lot of conversations. It’s hard sometimes because you can’t see inside somebody’s body. If you’re saying, ‘If you’re 95%, you can help us,’ but saying that if a guy doesn’t feel comfortable… That’s a really touchy area. You almost have to default to let a guy when he’s ready, be ready.”

He was ready on Wednesday night. Greene set the tone with first inning strikeouts against All-Stars Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. Greene went on to carve up the Phillies’ lineup before running into a bit of trouble in the sixth inning.

With the tying run on third base, Greene made Harper chase a slider for a strikeout that ended the inning. Greene celebrated by pounding his chest.

“It’s a lot of excitement,” Greene said. “We play this game to be in tough situations. To beat the odds. To be uncomfortable. To be right in the mix of that, I welcome that. I embrace it.”

The Reds missed Greene when he was out. They’ve played a lot of low scoring games, and the middle of the bullpen hasn’t been lights out. Having an All-Star capable of pitching deep into games is a big difference maker.

“Every team in baseball, if you’d tell them that they’d not have their ace for two-and-a-half months, it’d be a grind,” Reds closer Emilio Pagán said. “For sure, adding him back is a huge pickup for us emotionally and physically with what he can do on the mound.”

Greene said that he embraces the opportunity to be a difference maker during the final seven weeks of the season. He has the opportunity to help lead the Reds into the playoffs, which would shift the attention away from the injury that has defined his season to date.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself,” Greene said. “Nobody is ever going to put more pressure on me than I will myself. I’m the one that’s going through this process. I’m going through this journey of the sport. Who I am as a person and a player. Understanding that and being able to not lose sight of that is super important.”