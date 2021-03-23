Reds GM said moving Suarez to short has been a discussion since late last year

The discussions about moving Eugenio Suarez from third base to shortstop started in December, Cincinnati Reds General Manager Nick Krall said Sunday, and continued in January.
“I think the first time it really clicked for me was when I was in our training room in January,” Krall said, “and he was FaceTiming with one of our trainers, and you could see how slim downed he was. Then I saw some videos online where he was moving, and then that’s when we started actually having real conversations about it.”
While the Reds have not made an official decision about where Suarez will play in 2021, the option to reconfigure the infield became more realistic when Jonathan India started playing well this spring. Through Sunday, he was hitting .344 (11 for 32) with two home runs and five RBIs. India could play second, while Mike Moustakas would move from second to third base.
“I’ve been really pleased with what I’ve seen,” Krall said. “(India) got hurt at the end of summer camp last year and missed the rest of the season, but he was a consideration to come up and potentially help off the bench last year in the big leagues. He’s just really taken more steps forward as he’s gotten to spring training. The biggest thing is continuing to take good at-bats, tough at-bats and being able to battle while he’s in the box against against quality Major League pitchers.”
The infield situation isn’t the only focus this spring. The Reds have to settle on a starting rotation.
They have named Luis Castillo the Opening Day starter. Sonny Gray, Tyler Mahle and Wade Miley are expected to fill three of the other spots if they’re healthy. Gray and Miley have already battled minor injuries this spring. Krall knows how important it is to have pitching depth so the Reds can find other arms if the expected starters can’t pitch.
“Rotation depth is always something you’re trying to acquire whether it’s the offseason or in season,” he said. “You talk to everybody around the league, and everyone’s looking for rotation depth. We don’t go through the year with five starters anymore. It’s about how many quality innings can you put together on your Major League club. We might have some longer guys in the bullpen to help with the rotation depth if we have some guys starting a little slow, but I think we’re OK, at this point, knock on wood, with where we are. Some of the rotation depth might actually start in the in the big-league bullpen, as opposed to just being a Triple-A.”