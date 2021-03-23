Reds GM said moving Suarez to short has been a discussion since late last year

“I think the first time it really clicked for me was when I was in our training room in January,” Krall said, “and he was FaceTiming with one of our trainers, and you could see how slim downed he was. Then I saw some videos online where he was moving, and then that’s when we started actually having real conversations about it.”

While the Reds have not made an official decision about where Suarez will play in 2021, the option to reconfigure the infield became more realistic when Jonathan India started playing well this spring. Through Sunday, he was hitting .344 (11 for 32) with two home runs and five RBIs. India could play second, while Mike Moustakas would move from second to third base.