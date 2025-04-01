Reds: Fairchild traded to Braves for cash considerations

Cincinnati Reds center fielder Stuart Fairchild makes a sliding catch for the out on San Diego Padres' Luis Campusano during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI — Only a few days into the 2025 season, the Cincinnati Reds are trading a player.

The Reds announced Monday that the team is trading outfielder Stuart Fairfield to the Braves in exchange for cash considerations.

Fairchild was designated for assignment ahead of Opening Day when the Reds announced outfielders Blake Dunn and Jacob Hurtubise made the roster over him. During spring training, Fairchild had just 5 hits out of 38 at-bats over 21 games.

The 29-year-old was selected by the Reds in the second round of 2017 draft and played with several minor-level teams, including the Dayton Dragons and Chattanooga Lookouts, before he was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2020. After stints with the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants, Fairchild returned to the Reds in 2022 when he was claimed off waivers.

Throughout his three seasons with the Reds, Fairchild hit .279/.228/.215 and 18 home runs over 229 games.

The trade happened the same day it was announced Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar was suspended 80 games without pay for performance-enhancing drug use.

Major League Baseball announced Profar tested positive for Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG) in violation of the league’s joint drug prevention and treatment program. According to the Cleveland Clinic, hCG is a hormone that helps in the production of testosterone.

The suspension of Profar is effective immediately. Barring postponed games, Profar would be eligible to return June 29 against Philadelphia. He is also ineligible for the postseason.

The 32-year-old Profar was an All-Star and won a Silver Slugger last season when he batted .280 and set career highs with 24 homers and 85 RBIs for San Diego. He signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Braves in the offseason.

Profar is the fourth player who has been suspended this year for violating the performance-enhancing substance policy.

