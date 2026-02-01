Reds: Eugenio Suarez returning to Cincinnati on one-year deal, sources say

Last year, Suárez hit 49 home runs with 118 RBI. There were flaws in his game as he posted a .298 on-base percentage and played below-average defense. But the power is a great trait, and he’ll bring a different look to the Reds’ lineup.

Suárez is expected to play DH, first base and third base. The Reds would be able to put out their best lineup by having Suárez at DH, Sal Stewart at first base and Spencer Steer in left field.

Suárez can give the Reds some badly needed protection behind Elly De La Cruz in the lineup. Because of the fear that Suárez can instill in opposing pitchers, teams will have to pitch more carefully to De La Cruz.

It sounds like the Reds extended their payroll to make this happen. While it wasn’t a straight line path, it ended up being a pretty straightforward pivot after the Reds missed out on Kyle Schwarber.

This offseason, the Reds successfully added an impact bat in Suárez, added depth with outfielder JJ Bleday and Dane Myers and and rebuilt their bullpen with Pierce Johnson, Caleb Ferguson and Brock Burke.