Reds: Christian Encarnacion-Strand returns, makes an immediate impact

“He plays with a lot of passion, he plays hard and he has a lot of juice,” outfielder Gavin Lux said. “When you have that kind of power, it can change a game fast. We’ve lacked slugging a little bit, it feels like.”

Encarnacion-Strand debuted in 2023, but he still hasn’t even played a full season’s worth of games yet. A wrist injury sidelined him for all but 29 games last season, and a back injury landed him on the injured list for two months this season.

He can change a game with one swing, but Encarnacion-Strand still has a lot of things to work on. Reds manager Terry Francona has mentioned the importance of him swinging at strikes, and Encarnacion-Strand has chased pitches outside of the zone at an alarming rate during his career. Francona also wants to see Encarnacion-Strand hit more line drives up the middle.

Encarnacion-Strand has done a solid job of that over the last week, and his approach has help him access his elite raw power.

“You hope (the power) is more than a threat, which (has) showed today and last night,” Francona said. ”I think confidence is a huge factor in what our guys do and he should be feeling good.”

Encarnacion-Strand carried the lineup last weekend as the Reds swept the Arizona Diamondbacks, and he had some more impactful swings as the Reds took this week’s series against the Cleveland Guardians.

In Encarnacion-Strand’s first game back from the injured list, he delivered the Reds’ first walk-off hit of 2025.

“I like pressure,” Encarnacion-Strand said. “It’s amazing. Just being healthy and being able to be on the field is hands down the best.”

He’s also providing value with his glove. Third base has been an offensive weak link for the Reds this season, and Encarnacion-Strand has been regularly making starts there. Because he can play that position, the Reds can get their best nine hitters into the lineup when they face right-handed pitching.

Encarnacion-Strand’s biggest strides over the last year have been his improvements as an infielder.

“He worked really hard in spring training,” said Reds bench coach Freddie Benavides, who also coaches the infielders. “He worked on a daily basis. He’s using his feet, and he’s very accurate with his arm. That’s already a plus. It’s another thing he can go back to, and his versatility helps us.”

Encarnacion-Strand has the tools to be a 40-home run hitter. If he can also stick at third base, then there’s a very intriguing combination of tools and a very valuable player.

Encarnacion-Strand has as much to prove as any Reds player and has to show that he can be a consistent piece. He’s currently as healthy as he has been in 2023, and he’s excited about the opportunity that he has now.

“I want to be a contributor to the team and I always want to be a big help,” Encarnacion-Strand said.