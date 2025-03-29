Reds: Candelario hoping fast start, offseason work pays off

Even though the Reds lost the opener, Candelario’s strong season debut was meaningful for both him and the Reds.

1 / 58 The scene at Great American Ball Park on Thursday, March 27, 2025, before an Opening Day game between the Reds and Giants at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff

“You always want to be able to contribute to the team and start the right way,” Candelario said. “You want to punch first. That’s what we did.”

Candelario went two-for-three with three RBIs plus a walk in the season opener. In all of 2024, he had two total three-RBI games. He had an absolutely miserable start to last season, hitting .189 with a .659 OPS. The Reds signed him to solidify their offense last season, but Candelario looked lost at the plate.

During a 15-game stretch where the Reds played some of their best baseball of the year, Candelario went on a tear and carried the offense for a few weeks. In June of 2024, Candelario showed the impact that he can make when he’s in a rhythm at the plate, driving in 15 runners and hitting .356. He then suffered a hamstring injury and was never quite right for the rest of the season.

Avoiding the type of slow start that he had last year has been on Candelario’s mind for the last 12 months, and Opening Day was a good start.

“I need to start better than I did last year,” Candelario said. “I can do more than that. It’s about my work ethic. My mindset. Experience helps you a lot. Experience through the years, you learn a lot that helps you in your career.”

Candelario has real power, and his power plays especially well in Great American Ball Park. Last year, he was on pace for 29 homers before he suffered a season-ending toe injury. For a Reds team that desperately needs some more punch, Candelario wants to be a part of the solution.

He entered spring training this year with a lot to prove. Candelario still hasn’t locked down his spot as the Reds’ every day third baseman because of the limitations he had in the field last season. He showed up to spring training in noticeably better shape, impressing Reds’ brass as he worked on taking another step and preventing another disappointing year.

1 / 58 Former Reds player Chris Sabo was the Grand Marshal of the 105th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade to start the baseball season for the Cincinnati Reds Thursday, March 27, 2025 in Cincinnati. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

“I’m putting myself in a great position to play third base,” Candelario said. “The focus was trying to work my body the right way so I can be healthy all year. Putting little things together and putting myself in the best shape I can be. I try to control what I can control by working hard.”

Reds manager Terry Francona showed some faith in Candelario before the game by slotting him into the fifth spot in the lineup. Candelario was ahead of Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Jake Fraley in the batting order.

Candelario rewarded his manager’s confidence with two line drive RBI singles in the season opener.

“We did some good things to get him into that situation,” Francona said. “And then he took advantage of it.”

TODAY’S GAME

Giants at Reds, 1:10, FanDuel Sports Network, 700, 1410