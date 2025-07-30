Reds add defensive help in deal one day before trade deadline

“Hayes is among the best defensive players in baseball,” Passan wrote on X, “and has five years of club control beyond this season.”

The deal came one day before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, which is 6 p.m. Thursday.

Hayes, 28, hit .236 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 100 games. He’s a career .236 hitter in six seasons.

Hayes won a Gold Glove in 2023. He’s the son of another third baseman, Charlie Hayes, who played 14 seasons in the big leagues and won a World Series championship with the New York Yankees in 1996.

Hayes is a Texas native who was a first-round pick (No. 32 overall) in the 2015 draft. He made his big-league debut in 2020.

The Reds (56-62) lost 5-4 to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday and play the final game of a three-game series Wednesday night. The Reds are three games back in the race for the final wild card.