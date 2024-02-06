Recruiting: High school football commits from the Class of 2024

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

College football teams continue to find plenty of players in the Dayton, Springfield and Northern Cincinnati areas.

More than a dozen area high school seniors signed a national letter of intent to play at the highest level of college football (Division I FBS) in December, but that was just the beginning.

ExplorePhoto gallery: Class of 2024 college football commits

Many more have since committed to schools in the Division I FCS, Division II and Division III.

Here is a list of those to announce their commitments so far:

If you or someone you know would like to be added, email us at Marcus.hartman@coxinc.com.

In Other News
1
Ohio State Buckeyes: Spring game tickets on sale this week
2
Reds sign MLB veteran Harrison, a Cincinnati native, to minor-league...
3
Browns counting on new OC Ken Dorsey getting most out of Deshaun Watson...
4
Report: New Ohio State offensive coordinator could be on the move again
5
Ohio State football: Buckeyes off to fast start for next recruiting...

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top