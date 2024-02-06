Recruiting: High school football commits from the Class of 2024

College football teams continue to find plenty of players in the Dayton, Springfield and Northern Cincinnati areas.
More than a dozen area high school seniors signed a national letter of intent to play at the highest level of college football (Division I FBS) in December, but that was just the beginning.
Many more have since committed to schools in the Division I FCS, Division II and Division III.
Here is a list of those to announce their commitments so far:
If you or someone you know would like to be added, email us at Marcus.hartman@coxinc.com.
In Other News
1
Ohio State Buckeyes: Spring game tickets on sale this week
2
Reds sign MLB veteran Harrison, a Cincinnati native, to minor-league...
3
Browns counting on new OC Ken Dorsey getting most out of Deshaun Watson...
4
Report: New Ohio State offensive coordinator could be on the move again
5
Ohio State football: Buckeyes off to fast start for next recruiting...
About the Author