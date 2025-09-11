Preps Profile: Charlie Anderson, Alter High School

Name: Charlie Anderson
School: Alter
Grade: Senior
Sports: Golf and lacrosse
Age: 17
Claim to fame/honors: 2024 state champion; four-year honor roll
Bet you didn’t know: I ate lunch with Luke Bryan
Words I live by: Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard
Toughest opponent: Dublin Jerome
Biggest influence: My dad
Game-day rituals: Eat Barry’s Bagels
What’s on my bedroom walls: Golf balls from various courses and sports flags
When I’m bored I like to: Go to dinner with my friends
Favorite movie: Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith or Remember the Titans
Person who would play me in a movie: Leonardo DiCaprio
Favorite TV show: Full Swing
Favorite musical artist: Luke Combs
I can’t live without: My family
The most important trait in a person is: Kindness
Event I’d like to attend: Ryder Cup
Favorite book: The Hobbit
Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken fajitas
Favorite restaurant: Paragon
The profession I respect the most is: First responders and teachers
Favorite cereal: Froot Loops
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Lululemon
If I was an animal I’d be: Golden Retriever
I’d love to trade places for a day with: Scottie Scheffler
Person from history I would like to meet: George Washington
Place I’d love to travel: Greece
Talent I’d like to have: Singing
Favorite school subject: Economics
Favorite team: Ohio State football
Favorite athlete: Jeremiah Smith
Favorite Olympic sport: Gymnastics
Favorite sports moment: Will Howard to Jeremiah Smith on third and 11 in CFP national championship
Favorite snack: Dot’s Pretzels
Best thing about golf: No hole is the same
In 10 years I hope to be: Happily married with a loving family.
