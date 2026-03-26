PHOTOS: 107th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade

PHOTOS: 107th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade
PHOTOS: 107th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade
PHOTOS: 107th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade
2026 Finday Market Opening Day Parade
2026 Finday Market Opening Day Parade
2026 Finday Market Opening Day Parade
2026 Finday Market Opening Day Parade
2026 Finday Market Opening Day Parade
2026 Finday Market Opening Day Parade
032626 opening day parade
032626 opening day parade
032626 opening day parade
032626 opening day parade
032626 opening day parade
032626 opening day parade
032626 opening day parade
032626 opening day parade
032626 opening day parade
032626 opening day parade
032626 opening day parade
032626 opening day parade
032626 opening day parade
032626 opening day parade
032626 opening day parade
032626 opening day parade
032626 opening day parade
032626 opening day parade
032626 opening day parade
032626 opening day parade
032626 opening day parade
032626 opening day flyover
032626 opening day flyover
032626 opening day flyover
032626 opening day flyover
032626 opening day flyover
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Former Cincinnati Reds catcher Johnny Bench signals to the crowd as during the 107th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade on March 26, 2026. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF