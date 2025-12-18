Phillips, Harang headline Reds 2026 Hall of Fame class

Harang was a starting pitcher for Cincinnati from 2003 to 2010, leading the Reds in strikeouts from 2004-2007 as well as 2009.

Sanders was a Reds outfielder from 1991 to 1998, having a career year in 1995 where he hit .306 with 28 home runs and 36 stolen bases.

“Sweet Lou” Piniella managed the Reds from 1990 to 1992, including guiding Cincinnati to its last World Series in 1990, a 4-0 sweep of the Oakland Athletics.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brandon Phillips, Aaron Harang, Reggie Sanders and Lou Piniella to the Reds Hall of Fame,” Reds Hall of Fame executive director Rick Walls said. “Each left an indelible mark on Reds history, and their legacies will now be memorialized in bronze alongside other franchise greats.”

Credit: Associated Press photo Credit: Associated Press photo

Nearly 18,000 ballots were submitted by fans for the Modern Player Ballot, which elected Phillips and Harang. Voting combined fan ballots with votes from select media and Reds alumni.

The Veterans Committee, which considers players, managers or executives whose careers ended more than 15 years ago, elected Sanders and Piniella.

The Reds will hold a Hall of Fame Induction Celebration from April 24-26, with an Induction Gala on April 26 at the Downtown Cincinnati Convention Center. To purchase tickets visit mlb.com/reds/hall-of-fame/induction.

Fans can visit the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame outside of Great American Ball Park at 100 Joe Nuxhall Way. For more information go to mlb.com/reds/hall-of-fame.