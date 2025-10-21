OHSAA will vote on NIL rules sometime in next 45 days after judge’s decision

Page’s decision came five days after the family of Wayne High School junior Jamier Brown, a wide receiver who has verbally committed to Ohio State, filed a lawsuit in hopes of gaining the right to profit off the use of his name, image and likeness.

The OHSAA Board of Directors will meet Thursday and determine a date for the vote by member schools.

“We anticipated a lawsuit would come any day and our Board of Directors has already approved the language of an NIL bylaw referendum for our schools to vote on,” OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute said in a press release. “We are thankful for the 45-day window so our schools will have time to learn more about this referendum and to vote on our proposed language for NIL.”

According to the OHSAA, “If the membership votes in favor of a proposal, it would allow OHSAA member schools to shape the NIL bylaw. If schools do not vote in favor of the referendum, the lawsuit and the future of NIL in Ohio will be determined by the court.”