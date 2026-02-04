OHSAA renames track and field championships after Jesse Owens

Officials in a release said naming the competition after Owens, the four-time Olympic gold medalist in 1936, is a natural fit.

“We are extremely excited to honor Jesse Owens in this way,” Ute said in a statement. “His name and accomplishments speak for themselves, and having their picture taken in front of his statue during the state championships is the goal of every track and field athlete in Ohio. Renaming the state tournament after Jesse Owens is a natural and will continue to lift up his legacy for everything he meant to Ohio and our country - on and off the track.”

2026 will be the first year track and field is expanded from three to five divisions in Ohio. The state competitions will be held from June 4-7 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.