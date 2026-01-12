OHSAA releases first daily RPI rankings; Lakota West boys, Fairmont girls on top

The OHSAA typically waits until early January before officially releasing the rankings. The ratings have been available for viewing as coaches input scores into MaxPreps as the season progresses and will be updated daily through the end of the regular season.

Undefeated Lakota West (12-0) is the top-ranked Division I boys team in the Southwest District and has the best RPI rating of any D-I team in the state. The GWOC standings mimic the top of the D-I rankings on the boys side of the North and does the same for the top-four girls teams.

Other leaders in the girls rankings include Stebbins (10-3) in D-II girls for the Southwest District North. Bellbrook (12-2) is atop D-III, Brookville (11-3) in D-IV, Waynesville (10-2) in D-V, Tri-Village (11-1) in D-VI, and Mississinawa Valley (13-1) in D-VII. St. Henry (11-0) leads the way in the D-VI Northwest Group F District.

On the boys side, Northmont (8-4) is at the top of D-II in the North of the Southwest District. Trotwood (7-1) is first in D-III, Dunbar (8-1) in D-IV, Versailles (9-1) in D-V, Tri-Village (12-0) in D-VI, and Lehman Catholic (12-0) in D-VII. Marion Local (10-0) is first in the Northwest Group E District and also has the best D-VI RPI in the state.

The RPI formula is weighted by three factors: adjusted winning percentage (40 percent), opponents’ combined winning percentage (40 percent), and opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage (20 percent).

The draw for D-III through VII tournaments will take place on Feb. 8, and D-I and II on Feb. 15. Boys draws for D-III are also on Feb. 15, and D-I and II are on Feb. 22. All scores have to be inputted by midnight on the Friday before the draw.