OHSAA releases 2025-26 boys basketball division assignments

Most noteworthy for ‘25-26 is Edgewood moving up to Division II from Division III while Coldwater and Anna will be in Division V rather than Division VI.

The Rockets and Cavaliers both have 145 boys, two more than the cutoff for D6.

Division VI will see four other changes locally as Fairfield Cincinnati Christin and Dixie are set to drop down from Division V and Yellow Springs and Springfield Emmanuel Christian move up from Division VII.

While no local changes occurred in Division I, IV or VII, Bellefontaine is set to move up to Division III from Division IV.