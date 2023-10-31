Ohio State RB out for season

COLUMBUS — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day announced Tuesday the Buckeyes have lost one of their top running backs for the season.

Miyan Williams will not be back in the lineup for the third-ranked Buckeyes after having an unidentified medical procedure.

A senior from Cincinnati, Williams is the team’s third-leading rusher this season with 158 yards on 49 carries.

He led the team with 824 yards last season.

This season he had been the primary runner on short-yardage situations and scored three touchdowns.

Williams was a surprise addition to the injury report Saturday when the Buckeyes played at Wisconsin, one week after he led Ohio State with 62 yards on 24 carries against Penn State.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

