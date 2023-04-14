Ohio State ‘not crazy behind’ in search for new OL starters

Ryan Day’s description of the offensive line’s development this spring was not exactly glowing this week.
The group lost three starters, and he was not ready to declare any winners in the races to replace Paris Johnson Jr., Dawand Jones or Luke Wypler.
“I mean, I think we’re not crazy behind,” the Ohio State coach said. “Do I wish we were a little bit further ahead? Yes, I think we have some work to do, that’s for sure, but they have gotten better there. There’s been really good plays. There’s been really good snaps. There’s been great flashes, been good practices. But there’s also been stuff that we have to get better at.
“So I think it’s probably the natural progression of where we are. We always want to be moving along faster though.”
Carson Hinzman and Victor Cutler are vying to replace Wypler while Tegra Tshabola and Zen Michalski are the competitors at right tackle.
“I think there’s been good things, but to say that we’re where we’re sitting right now, can I say those guys are the starters moving into the preseason? Can’t do that.
“We would like to say that, but they’re not there. So there is a lot of work to be done here in the next few months.”
Josh Fryar entered the spring as the front-runner at left tackle, but Day is not ready to anoint him yet, either.
“He’s getting there,” Day said of Fryar. “I can’t sit here and tell you he’s got it locked down just yet. You know, making the transition to left is different. I think Josh certainly has the ability to do it. You can see it on film, that for him, it’s just the consistency of doing it over and over again.
“It’s very different when you’re the starter and you got to do it over an extended period of time than just do it once or twice. He has the ability he showed he can do it this spring. If he can just increase the consistency then he will lock it down.”
