Ohio State names starting quarterback for Week 1 against Texas

Sayin beat redshirt sophomore Lincoln Kienholz to earn the starting job.

“It was a close competition,” Day said in a press conference Monday. “I think both guys we all feel confident can win a game for us. I think Julian separated himself really over the last week with his consistent play. I feel like our guys are confident with both quarterbacks. I think we’ll need both quarterbacks. Lincoln did a lot of great things.”

Sayin took 27 snaps in four games last season as the backup to Will Howard. He completed 5 of 12 passes for 84 yards and one touchdown.

Sayin was the No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class. He signed with Alabama and started classes in Tuscaloosa before transferring to Ohio State in January 2024.

The third-string quarterback will be Bellefontaine High School graduate Tavien St. Clair, a freshman who was the No. 2 quarterback in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports.