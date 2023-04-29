Ohio State Buckeyes: Zach Harrison selected in third round of NFL Draft

After no players from Ohio State were taken in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Zach Harrison became the first Buckeye to go on night two Friday.
The Atlanta Falcons chose the defensive lineman with the 75th overall pick.
Harrison is the ninth OSU defensive end drafted since Larry Johnson became the position coach in 2014.
He is also the first taken earlier than the fifth round since Chase Young went No. 2 overall in 2020.
From 2010-20, Ohio State had nine ends taken in the fourth round or earlier.
Harrison is the 12th player from Ohio State to be drafted by the Falcons and the first since cornerback Kendall Sheffield in 2019.
The first was linebacker Vic Koegel in 1974.
Harrison is the fourth Buckeye drafted this year after the Houston Texans grabbed quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick, offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. went to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 6 and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was chosen 18 picks later by the Seattle Seahawks.
