Ohio State Buckeyes: Things to know for football home games

With the start of another college football season arriving, Ohio State published a number of items fans who will be attending games at Ohio Stadium to know for the 2023 season.

Most notable: Fans who typically park close to the stadium will want to consider changing their routes because Cannon Drive is closed at John Herrick Dr.

With no northbound traffic on Cannon from Herrick (the route that goes past Lincoln and Morrill towers to the West Stadium and South Fieldhouse lots), all traffic will be directed to arrive via Woody Hayes Drive on the north side of the stadium.

Because of that, the university anticipates more traffic on Woody Hayes Drive and suggests those with passes to park in the East Stadium lot and the Tuttle and Northwest garages arrive from the east by taking High Street to Woodruff Avenue.

Ohio State’s first home game of the season will be a noon kickoff against Youngstown State on Sept. 9.

Single-game tickets are still available at http://go.osu.edu/fbtix.

Other items of note: