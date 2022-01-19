Ohio State Buckeyes: Salaries for 3 newest assistants released

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day has added four assistants to his staff since the end of the season, and they will make a combined $3.85 million this year.
Leading the way is new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who began Jan. 2 at a salary of $1.9 million.
On Jan. 10, Justin Frye signed a deal to become offensive line coach and associate head coach for offense at a salary of $800,000. He will also get a lump sum of $51,389.
Three days later, Perry Eliano signed a deal to become safeties coach at a salary of $450,00, and Tim Walton signed on to become secondary coach and cornerbacks coach Jan. 14 for a salary of $700,000.
All of the term sheets include bonuses for winning the Big Ten East division, winning the conference championship game, making a bowl and winning nine games, making a non-semifinal College Football Playoff bowl game, making the CFP and making the CFP final.
The assistants also receive an automobile stipend and a set number of football and basketball tickets.
Knowles, Eliano and Walton join Larry Johnson, the returning defensive line coach and associate head coach who made $1.3 million last year, to form the defensive coaching staff for 2022.
Returning assistants Brian Hartline and Tony Alford received promotions that could include raises, but a school spokesman said there were no new employment agreements available for them at this time.
