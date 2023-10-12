Ohio State Buckeyes: McCord happy with progress so far

COLUMBUS — A week after throwing for a career-high 320 yards against Maryland, Kyle McCord sounds like he is more interested in being the tortoise than the hare.

“I think just taking a step back and looking at the five games, I’ve made good progress from game one to game five, but it’s exciting knowing that we’re 5-0,” the Ohio State quarterback said Wednesday night.

The junior from Philadelphia St. Joseph’s Prep is leading the Big Ten with an average of 14.8 yards per completion, and he is No. 2 in passer efficiency.

Coming off a career-high 320 yards passing, he is looking to take another step Saturday at Purdue.

That goes for the entire offense.

“We’re in a good spot but there is so much for this team and myself included to just grow upon,” he said of a unit that ranks 29th in the country and third in the Big Ten at 35 points per game. “I feel like we’re not even tapped into the potential team we can be, so knowing that we have a lot more room to improve and grow upon is exciting.”