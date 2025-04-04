Ohio State Buckeyes: Lakota East grad turning heads this spring

“I think my role is any role,” said Siereveld, who is entering his third year in Columbus. “I’m going to find a place to play, wherever it is — left, right, inside, outside. I feel like they’re going to find a place for me to play, and I’m just trying to get better as a football player and as a human being.”

Siereveld is enjoying a big offseason.

Prior to the start of spring practice last month, he was named one of three “Iron Buckeyes” (along with receiver Jeremiah Smith and linebacker Sonny Styles) signifying the top performers in winter workouts.

“I was a little surprised,” Siereveld said. “I kind of had a feeling. I kind of could have guessed it, but that was one of my goals was to be an Iron Buckeye, and I just put the work in.”

He is part of what is shaping up to be a deep group of interior linemen working under new position coach Tyler Bowen.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

That group also includes Tegra Tshabola, who started every game last season at guard, and Carson Hinzman, who finished the season as the starting center and also had a run at left guard.

Junior Luke Montgomery is also in the mix after he started the Cotton Bowl win over Texas and the national title game, while a group of youngsters including Wayne grad Joshua Padilla is also pushing to impress Bowen.